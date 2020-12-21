Local health departments release COVID-19 numbers, three deaths on Monday

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Health departments across Eastern Kentucky released updated coronavirus numbers and three deaths on Monday.

The Cumberland District Health Department two deaths in Clay County bringing the county’s death toll to 10. The deaths were a 96-year-old woman and an 83-year-old man. Both were residents of Landmark of Laurel Creek. The long-term care center also reported 21 new cases. There are 23 new cases within FCI Manchester and 13 new cases in the community. This brings the county’s total to 1,201 with 552 of those active. Jackson County has 16 new cases and three probable cases bringing the total to 489 with 138 of those active. In Rockcastle County, there are five new cases and 12 probable cases bringing the total to 555 with 84 of those active.

The Lawrence County Health Department reported the county’s fifth death. There are also eight new cases bringing the total to 627 with 86 of those active.

The Laurel County Health Department reported 112 new cases from Saturday through Monday bringing the county’s total to 3,410 with 1,462 of those active.

The Bell County Health Department reported nine new cases bringing the total to 1,656 with 118 of those active.

The Knox County Health Department reported 53 new cases with nine of those being children. This brings the county’s total to 1,725 with 211 of those active. The health department also reported possible COVID-19 exposures. If you were at the IGA in Barbourville on Saturday, Dec. 19th between 4 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. or Pizza Hut in Barbourville on Wednesday, Dec. 16th between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. you may have been exposed to the virus. Health officials say to monitor for symptoms.

The Whitley County Health Department reported 24 new cases from Saturday, 19 new cases Sunday, and 23 new cases from Monday. This brings the county’s total to 2,079 with 289 of those active.

The Kentucky River District Health Department reported 60 new cases and five probable cases. Knott County reported seven new cases bringing the total to 699 with 228 of those active. Lee County has two new cases bringing the total to 348 with 135 of those active. There are nine new cases in Leslie County bringing the total to 423 with 205 of those active. Letcher County reported 25 new cases bringing the total to 769 with 354 of those active. There is one new case in Owsley County bringing the total to 276 with 129 of those active. Perry County reported 18 new cases bringing the total to 1,309 with 529 of those active. There are three new cases in Wolfe County bringing the total to 255 with 132 of those active.

The Harlan County Health Department reported 31 new cases bringing the total to 1,373.

The Floyd County Health Department reported 10 new cases bringing the total to 1,661 with 135 of those active.

