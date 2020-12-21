Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We first met Mac-Mac when Santa Claus paid a virtual visit to him through a Zoom call. It was a sweet surprise for the family as they waited for their two-year-old’s test results at UK Children’s Hospital.

The family is back home now, and on top of the uncertainty with Mac-Mac’s health, they’re dealing with the fallout from a different, unwelcome visitor.

Josh McFarland: “I went out this morning to take the trash out and I noticed one of my car doors was open,” dad Josh McFarland said. “Then I saw the glass on the ground and realized someone had broken in.”

The family’s Ring camera caught a person breaking into both of their cars parked outside of their home in downtown Lexington taking, among other things, mom Katie Keys’ purse and racking up charges on her credit cards.

“They were spending on average about 100 dollars at every stop,” McFarland said. “And, they stopped at least 15 different gas stations.”

But, the family isn’t letting that ruin their Christmas tradition of giving back, turning their focus instead to their Operation Secret Santa event.

It started four years ago as a toy drop off for some less fortunate families. This year, with the help of some local businesses, they plan to supply food, clothing, and Christmas gifts to about 500 families.

They’re refusing to let their real-life Grinch steal their Christmas spirit.

“If you focus on the positive, you’ll be left with the positives,” McFarland said. “So, we have to just move on and look at what we do have, not worry about what we don’t have, and we’ve been blessed so it’s our job to bless some others.”

Mcfarland said they have filed a police report and are confident Lexington Police will catch the people responsible.

For anyone who is interested in helping the family’s Operation Secret Santa, you can find the link to their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.