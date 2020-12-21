Advertisement

Lean Cuisine recalls 92,000 pounds of meals

Bits of plastic may be in the frozen dinners
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.
The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2, but have an Oct. 2021 expiration date.(Source: USDA, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 6:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Nestlé is recalling certain Lean Cuisine baked chicken meals, because of possible plastic contamination.

The frozen dinners contain white meat chicken with stuffing, red skin mashed potatoes and gravy.

The U.S. Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service says bits of a broken conveyer belt might be in the potatoes.

The meals were produced and packaged on Sept. 2 and have a lot code of 0246595911.

They have an expiration date of Oct. 2021, so some folks still might have them in their freezers.

More than 92,000 pounds of the meals are involved in the recall. The meals were distributed nationwide.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear provides COVID-19 update as newly-authorized Moderna vaccine arrives in Kentucky
Wilmer Perez
Police: Arrests made for the murder of missing Cumberland man
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says leaders have reached a COVID-19 relief package
One dead after car catches fire on Highway 25E in Bell County
Officials responded to the scene early Monday morning.
Two people dead in Perry County fire

Latest News

Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses 4 p.m.
Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses 4 p.m.
Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
WATCH | Lexington family refusing to let a Grinch steal their Christmas tradition of giving back
FILE - In this Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020, file photo, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, of...
Congress rushes toward vote on $900B COVID relief bill, stimulus checks
Mountain student achiever 12/21
Mountain Student Achiever Alli Goins
Perry County native publishes book related to his on-going battle with cancer
Perry County native publishes book related to his on-going battle with cancer