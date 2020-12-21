Laurel County couple makes generous donation to Live Love Local Fund

LONDON, Ky. (WYMT) - A couple in Laurel County may have just relieved the fears of many local businesses in the area.

Those with the London Laurel County Chamber of Commerce and Downtown London received a large donation to the Live Love Local Fund

“The local businesses in Laurel County they’re in, they need help,” Randall Weddle said. “There’s a lot that are struggling.”

Weddle and his wife Victoria live in Laurel County and donated $20,000 in an effort to keep businesses in the county alive. Weddle said once he realized their need for support, he did not hesitate to do so.

“Get out and help them in any way they can,” Weddle said. “Shop local, if you can give a donation, give that donation.”

Small businesses were not the only entities to receive a donation. Kids looking to enter the Diesel Program at Somerset Community College were also in for a treat.

“We decided to sponsor the kids there, so we gave them scholarships, full-ride scholarships to do that,” Weddle said.

It is that kind gesture that Weddle hopes will start a chain reaction.

“That’s what we want, to inspire others. If you’ve got it, give, help others in this time,” Weddle said. “This is, especially being a holiday season, that’s what we want to inspire, others in this community that can give, to give.”

Businesses in the area have until Monday evening to request assistance of up to $750 per entity. They can do so by going here and here.

