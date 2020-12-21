KSP has different kind of “Shop with a Cop” event

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Every year, the Kentucky State Police give back to local families in the area by having their ‘Shop with a Cop’ event, but due to COVID-19 this year was a little different.

Instead of families and troopers shopping together at Wal-Mart, like any other year, KSP had to switch things up a little bit. Troopers received lists from families on what each kid wanted for Christmas. Earlier this month, they shopped on their own and gift wrapped the presents.

Throughout Sunday, families were able to come to the Boyd County Community Center in 15-minute intervals and receive their gifts. They could also talk with troopers and even speak with Santa.

“You can tell that the economic struggles that have hit hard here,” Trooper Shane Goodall said. “There’s a lot of families that’s single parents. They’re working one job. Some haven’t been able to work at all. Some working shorter hours, so they’re not able to make the money that they did in the previous years to help support their family. And that’s what they’re here to do. We want to help support the families that can’t make the ends meet.”

According to Goodall, the Ashland post of the Kentucky State Police usually serves 35-40 kids through this program. This year, 95 kids will be served.

