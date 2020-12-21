Kentucky nursing homes receive first COVID-19 vaccine doses

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky nursing homes are next on the list to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

State health officials say there are about 20,000 long-term care residents and 5,000 in assisted living or personal care facilities.

Some residents will be vaccinated this week, with others receiving the vaccine next week. The goal is to have everyone in long-term care vaccinated in the next two and a half months.

Governor Andy Beshear announced new information about the vaccines in a Monday news conference.

Sayre Christian Village in Lexington is eagerly awaiting their doses of the Pfizer vaccine that are set to arrive next week and will be given to more than one hundred residents starting on Wednesday.

Nearly all residents want the vaccine and can’t wait to get to it. Executive Director Karen Venis says staff members will get the vaccine in a more staggered approach just in case some experience side effects. But she says residents aren’t worried about possible headaches, arm pain or other issues some are having. Gov. Beshear said everyone in long term care and assisted living communities will be vaccinated by March 1st.

“What we’ve said it’s the hope at the end of the tunnel. Not just for us but for everyone in long term care. It’s been very challenging. We serve the most at-risk population,” Venis said.

Doses of the vaccine will not be stored at the nursing home, but will be stored and administered through CVS pharmacies. That way, the facility here does not have to worry about the extreme cold temperatures required for the Pfizer vaccine.

