‘I’ve already signed up’: Fayette Co. teacher eager to receive vaccine

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We know the COVID-19 vaccine is in high demand currently only available to a select few, but soon teachers may be added to that list.

Many members of Congress say vaccinating teachers won’t just make re-opening schools easier, but it will protect these educators from getting the virus when holding in-person classes. A big hurdle to overcome, according to these Congress members, is teachers getting sick or having to quarantine because of exposure.

But, will teachers want to be among the first to get the shot?

“I have already signed up to get it, yes,” says LTMS teacher Sarah Blades. “I am also a single mom and I want to make sure that my young son is more protected with me going back into the classroom.”

Blades says she taught targeted instruction earlier in the pandemic to a small group but says normal-sized classes means much more exposure.

Governor Andy Beshear says teachers could start receiving the shot in early February, but notes it could be sooner depending on the availability of vaccines.

To Blades, it’s about teaching our kids as much as we can, but within reason.

“We all know that being in person is the best route to deliver instruction, group work and things like that, social and emotional learning, however right now at the current rate of incident that we have, it’s just not the safest form,” Blades says.

But maybe, with the vaccine, our kids can get back to a sense of normalcy sooner rather than later.

If a teacher opts out of getting the vaccine, they’ll have to wait with the general public to review a shot.

