Hazard Police: Social Security Administration scam alert

By AJ Cabbagestalk
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, The Hazard Police Department released a statement about possible scams from the Social Security Administration.

Hazard Police claim people are calling saying they have recognized fraudulent activity on the person’s social security number. Scammers also demand money to fix the situation or to stay out of jail.

Hazard Police says this is a scam, the SSA does not make calls like this.

