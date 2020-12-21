Hazard Police: Social Security Administration scam alert

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - On Friday, The Hazard Police Department released a statement about possible scams from the Social Security Administration.

Hazard Police claim people are calling saying they have recognized fraudulent activity on the person’s social security number. Scammers also demand money to fix the situation or to stay out of jail.

Hazard Police says this is a scam, the SSA does not make calls like this.

