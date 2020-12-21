Advertisement

Harlan County boy gets early Christmas present from KSP

Little Eli Brashears from Harlan County is the proud owner of a KSP mini-cruiser following a...
Little Eli Brashears from Harlan County is the proud owner of a KSP mini-cruiser following a donation from the winner of a recent silent auction.(Kentucky State Police Foundation Facebook)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 5:21 AM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - One Eastern Kentucky boy is cruising around in style this Christmas season, thanks to Kentucky State Police.

Officials with the Kentucky State Police Foundation posted on their Facebook page Sunday night one Harlan County family is the new owner of a mini-cruiser, a battery-powered toy modeled on the vehicles KSP troopers drive while on patrol.

According to the post, KSPF board member Judy Taylor won the toy during a silent auction. She said she wanted to give it to an active member of the force, which ended up being Detective Craig Miller, a Harlan County native.

Miller then gave it to his friend, fellow detective Josh Brashears, also from Harlan County, whose son Eli was born premature one year ago.

The post states the up-and-coming trooper is now patroling his neighborhood keeping everyone safe. Congrats Eli!

