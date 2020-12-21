Georgia man arrested in Whitley County for Meth possession

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Sunday night, around 11:12 p.m. John G. Neighbors of Whitefield, Georgia was arrested by Williamsburg Police.

Neighbors was located by police near Becks Creek and Main Street, police found meth inside the 2007 Chevy Tahoe that Neighbors was driving. Crystal meth and a clear glass pipe were also found.

Once police determined Neighbors was under the influence, he was arrested and taken to the Whitley County Detention Center.

Neighbors was charged with Careless driving, no registration plates, possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia, DUI, and failure to produce an insurance card.

