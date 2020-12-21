Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday morning, Coach John Calipari asked Cam’Ron Fletcher to step away from the Kentucky basketball team. Coach Calipari revealed his decision in a tweet.

We have asked Cam Fletcher to take some time and step away from the team. He needs to reflect and do some soul searching to get his priorities in order. Any attitude or actions that are detrimental to this team will not be tolerated – and that goes for everyone on the team. — John Calipari (@UKCoachCalipari) December 21, 2020

Fletcher was frustrated after playing three minutes.

After the game, Calipari said, “You’ve got to accept your position on the team, whatever minutes you get, and Cam was mad he didn’t play more. And I’m like the guys in front of you are playing. Lance Ware played out of his mind. I thought Devin Askew played better. So, you know, Cam came in and apologized after but they don’t understand that with four minutes to go we had a chance to win the game, and you cop an attitude. It’s the immaturity of that.”

Fletcher publicly apologized on Twitter.

