Cam’Ron Fletcher steps away from UK basketball team
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Monday morning, Coach John Calipari asked Cam’Ron Fletcher to step away from the Kentucky basketball team. Coach Calipari revealed his decision in a tweet.
Fletcher was frustrated after playing three minutes.
After the game, Calipari said, “You’ve got to accept your position on the team, whatever minutes you get, and Cam was mad he didn’t play more. And I’m like the guys in front of you are playing. Lance Ware played out of his mind. I thought Devin Askew played better. So, you know, Cam came in and apologized after but they don’t understand that with four minutes to go we had a chance to win the game, and you cop an attitude. It’s the immaturity of that.”
Fletcher publicly apologized on Twitter.
