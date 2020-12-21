Breezy start to winter & Christmas week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - We’re counting down to the big day! We have a lot of twists and turns in the forecast over the next several days, so buckle up!

Today and Tonight

Welcome to winter! It officially starts at 5:02 a.m. It will be the shortest time between sunrise, which is at 7:45 a.m., and sunset at 5:19 p.m., for the entire year.

While we might see a few peeks of sunshine try to work their way through the clouds today, I think it will be an overcast day for the most part. We also can’t rule out a stray chance for a passing shower this afternoon and evening, so keep that in mind. Highs will climb to around 50 this afternoon. It will be breezy as winds could gust out of the southwest as high as 25mph, so keep an eye on those Christmas decorations or loose objects!

The clouds will try to break up some tonight, but it will probably not be enough to see the Christmas star, also known as the Great Conjunction. If you’re not sure what that is, you can read more about it here. The good news is that it will stick around for a bit, so you still have chances to see it. Lows will drop into the mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

After some early clouds on Tuesday, skies will clear by the afternoon and the sunshine returns. Highs will climb into the upper 40s. We have a good chance of seeing the Christmas star on Tuesday night. Just look to the southwest about one hour after sunset (5:19 p.m.) and you should be able to spot it. Lows will drop into the upper 20s in the valleys and mid-30s on the ridges under clear skies Tuesday night.

Now, we come to the part everyone is reading this web story for: The chance for a White Christmas. Let’s break down what we know so far. Wednesday starts out dry, but rain chances move in late with a massive cold front. Highs will top out in the mid-50s ahead of it and crash behind it. Our high for Christmas Eve will be in the mid-40s at midnight and fall throughout the day.

Rain will transition to snow at some point on Christmas Eve. The timing is still fluid on when that will happen. Two things to remember: You have to get down into the mid-30s for the transition to start and have to get to 32 degrees or below for it to fully transition. Also, depending on how long it takes for that to happen, the lower the snow totals will be.

Snow chances continue into Thursday night just in time for Santa to work his way into the mountains. It will be cold as lows drop into the upper teens by Christmas morning.

Some snow chances could hang around for Christmas Day. The cold temperatures will definitely be around. Most of us will only top out in the low 20s for highs.

A lot could still change, so stay tuned!

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.