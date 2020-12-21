Advertisement

Applications for the Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter program are now being accepted

Winter Stock Lights Photo
Winter Stock Lights Photo(Kentucky Power)
By Brooke Marshall
Published: Dec. 21, 2020 at 10:41 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power will be accepting applications for their Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter (THAW) program.

Through the THAW program, Kentuckians can receive up to $175 to help in heating assistance from January to April.

Kentucky Power knows some are having a hard time paying bills and urge those who are to contact the customer solutions center at 1-800-572-1113.

If you would like to apply to the THAW program you will need to contact your local community action agency below:

Big Sandy Area - Call 606-789-3641 or click here.

Gateway Community - Call 1-800-927-1833 or click here.

LKLP Community - Call 1-800-401-4287 or click here.

Middle Kentucky - Call 606-666-2452 or click here.

Northeast Kentucky - Call 1-800-817-4443 or click here.

Applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.

