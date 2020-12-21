Applications for the Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter program are now being accepted
ASHLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Power will be accepting applications for their Temporary Heating Assistance in Winter (THAW) program.
Through the THAW program, Kentuckians can receive up to $175 to help in heating assistance from January to April.
Kentucky Power knows some are having a hard time paying bills and urge those who are to contact the customer solutions center at 1-800-572-1113.
If you would like to apply to the THAW program you will need to contact your local community action agency below:
Big Sandy Area - Call 606-789-3641 or click here.
Gateway Community - Call 1-800-927-1833 or click here.
LKLP Community - Call 1-800-401-4287 or click here.
Middle Kentucky - Call 606-666-2452 or click here.
Northeast Kentucky - Call 1-800-817-4443 or click here.
Applications will be accepted on a first come first serve basis.
