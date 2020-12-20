Warm vs Cold: The first fight of the season

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Winter is going to start off with a battle royale between warm and cool air, but it looks like the cool weather will be victorious just in time for the holidays!

Tonight

Our last fall evening is looking a little on the gloomy side. Clouds stick around, but we will remain mostly on the drier side with just a stray sprinkle possible.

Tonight we see similar conditions to what we saw this evening. Temperatures will get pretty cold as lows drop into the mid-30s.

Extended Forecast

Winter officially begins at 5:02 a.m. on Monday. The fall weather does not just stand down and let winter take over on the 21st. Highs will be slightly warmer Monday, and with a breezy southwesterly wind, we could see temperatures get close to 50 degrees! Those cloudy skies stick around, and a few stray pop-up showers could be possible Monday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s overnight.

Our only completely dry day will be Tuesday. Sunshine returns with a few clouds! Highs remain warmer, in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will drop into the low 30s.

On Wednesday, we continue the nice conditions for the daytime hours. This will be our warmest day as highs get into the mid to upper 50s! It’ll be a breezy day as a cold front approaches the mountains. Clouds will increase in the evening and right now, it looks like that cold front arrives late Wednesday night into the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.

Although the warm weather put up a good fight, it loses out to the cold air by Thursday. The system continues to move through bringing frosty temperatures with it. Our high for the day will be at midnight and temperatures will continue to drop throughout the day. As temperatures drop we will start to see that rain migrate over to snow! For those of you that will be on the roads Christmas Eve, be extra careful for they will be slick! It is too soon to say amounts yet because it will depend on how fast those temperatures drop and grounds cool off; however, I would say it’s safe to say we will see something.

By Christmas, the system is pretty much out of here, but it looks like some lingering flurries will remain. Temperatures will be below freezing all day. We will wake up in the teens, warm up to only around 30 (32 is the freezing point) and drop back into the teens overnight. This means that any snow that does fall the day before wouldn’t have had time to melt, therefore there might be a chance at a white Christmas, fingers crossed.

This is all still far away, so we will keep you updated on any changes. For now, enjoy your last day of fall!

