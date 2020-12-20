Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Sunday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 86 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 262,589 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed 4,189 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 622 total cases, 24 total deaths (3 new cases)

Dickenson County – 539 total cases, 3 total deaths (3 new cases)

Lee County – 1,272 total cases, 15 total deaths (42 new cases)

Norton – 129 total cases (4 new cases)

Wise County – 1,724 total cases, 51 total deaths (34 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

