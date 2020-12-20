Sen. Mitch McConnell says leaders have reached a COVID-19 relief package

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WYMT) - On Sunday, Senator Mitch McConnell tweeted Congress reached an agreement on another COVID-19 relief package.

Senator McConnell said Congress reached an agreement on a $900 billion package.

“For workers at the hardest-hit small businesses, there will be a targeted second draw of the Paycheck Protection Program. We have not worked so hard to save as many jobs as possible, all these months, only to fumble the ball with vaccinations already underway,” said Sen. McConnell.

Sen. McConnell said Congress will move forward with the pandemic relief and full-funding legislation with the federal government.

“I hope we can do so as promptly as possible,” Sen. McConnell added.

