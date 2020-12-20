Advertisement

Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)(Chip Somodevilla | AP)
By Brandon Jarrett
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:51 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - According to a Tweet from Senator Mitch McConnell, on Sunday congress has finally reached an agreement on a new stimulus package.

McConnell writes, “As the American people continue battling the coronavirus this holiday season, they will not be on their own. Congress has just reached an agreement. We will pass another rescue package ASAP. More help is on the way.”

