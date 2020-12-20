Advertisement

Official: Large car bomb kills 8 in Afghan capital

Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday,...
Afghan security personnel inspect the site of a bombing attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. The strong car bomb explosion rocked the capital Kabul city on Sunday morning, killing multiple people, said a government official.(AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 2:43 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Afghanistan’s Interior Ministry says that a car bomb blast that has hit the Afghan capital has killed at least eight people.

The ministry spokesman said that the blast Sunday morning wounded more than 15 others, including a member of parliament, Khan Mohammad Wardak.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack in Kabul.

The Islamic State group has claimed responsibility for multiple attacks in the capital of Kabul in recent months, including on educational institutions that killed 50 people, most of them students.

Violence in Afghanistan has spiked even as Taliban and Afghan government negotiators meet to hammer out a peace deal to end decades of war in the country.

