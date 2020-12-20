Laurel County Sheriff’s Office: Can you identify this car suspected to be inovloved in a homicide?

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help identifying a car suspected to be involved in a homicide that happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say the car, a silver Pontiac G6, was last seen headed south on Highway 490 toward London.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-7000 or message them on Facebook. All information will be kept confidential.

