Laurel County Sheriff’s Office: Can you identify this car suspected to be inovloved in a homicide?

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)(Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 4:09 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Department is looking for help identifying a car suspected to be involved in a homicide that happened around 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Deputies say the car, a silver Pontiac G6, was last seen headed south on Highway 490 toward London.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office at 606-878-7000 or message them on Facebook. All information will be kept confidential.

Posted by Laurel County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, December 20, 2020

(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Department)
