Kentucky to play NC State in Gator Bowl

Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college...
Kentucky players, led by head coach Mark Stoops run onto the field before an NCAA college football game against South Carolina, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston)(Bryan Woolston | AP)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 5:34 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky will extend its bowl streak to five years under Mark Stoops. The Cats will take on North Carolina State in the Taxslayer Gator Bowl.

North Carolina State is 8-3 on the year with losses to ACC opponents Virginia Tech, North Carolina and Miami. The Wildcats finished the regular season 4-6 after a 41-18 win over South Carolina on Senior Night.

“We are very excited to accept a bid to the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” head coach Mark Stoops said. “I want to thank the Gator Bowl for the invitation and I want to thank our administration, Dr. Eli Capilouto and Mitch Barnhart, for their unwavering support this season. It’s been a very trying year for all of us and our team is ready to move forward with a fifth straight bowl game. We look forward to playing a great team in NC State. I’ve known Coach (Dave) Doeren a long time and I have great respect for him and his program.”

The Wildcats began their five-year bowl run in Jacksonville on Dec. 31, 2016, a 33-18 loss to Georgia Tech. The Cats have had much better success recently, winning each of their past two bowl games: Defeating Penn State, 27-24, in the 2019 VRBO Citrus Bowl and Virginia Tech, 37-30, in last season’s thrilling Belk Bowl.

The Wildcats own a 10-9 all-time record in bowl games.

“The University of Kentucky is very honored to represent the Southeastern Conference in the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl,” said Mitch Barnhart, UK Director of Athletics.  “Having had the opportunity to be in the game in 2016, we have so much respect for Rick Catlett and his staff.   Rick has been an incredible friend of college football and we appreciate all he has done.

“For UK, we’re excited about moving our football program forward with a fifth-straight bowl game. This has been a challenging year and to complete the season in the Gator Bowl is an incredible opportunity.”

The game is set for Saturday, January 2 from TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida. Fans can watch at Noon on ESPN.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

