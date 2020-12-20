Governor Beshear provides COVID-19 update as newly-authorized Moderna vaccine arrives in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Sunday Governor Beshear announced new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth and spoke on the newly-authorized Moderna COVID vaccine.

“There’s good news today: We got the final authorization necessary for the Moderna vaccine,” the Governor said. “That is being shipped all around the United States. We hope on Monday or Tuesday at the latest we will be giving that vaccine, especially to hospital workers all across this commonwealth.”

The governor announced 1,765 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Sunday, raising the statewide total to 242,321 cases.

The governor says that positive cases continue to fall, even as previous exponential growth is bringing more deaths.

“This is again under what we had this day last week, and this full week, which we end on Sunday, is less than it was the week before. That is a positive sign that shows that the steps we have taken, the sacrifice to mitigate and slow the exponential growth of this virus is working,” the Governor said. “But remember deaths track cases. And so that exponential growth, we’re seeing the harm from it right now.”

Governor Beshear also announced 26 new deaths Sunday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,397.

1,607 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 403 in the ICU. 226 patients are on a ventilator.

3,267,981 tests have been administered in the Commonwealth so far. The positivity rate is around 8.73%.

As of Sunday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

If you have any questions about the coronavirus in Kentucky, call the state’s COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-722-5725.

You can also find more information, including how to protect your family, by visiting Kentucky’s official COVID-19 website: https://govstatus.egov.com/kycovid19

