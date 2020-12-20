Advertisement

Gov. Bill Lee’s wife tests positive for COVID-19

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s wife Maria Lee has tested positive for COVID-19, the governor’s office announced Saturday evening.
(WVLT)
By Arial Starks
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 7:28 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
“Maria began exhibiting mild symptoms of COVID-19 and it was confirmed this afternoon that she has tested positive. I am feeling well with no symptoms and have tested negative for COVID-19. Out of an abundance of caution, I will be quarantining at the Governor’s Residence and still plan to address Tennesseans about the COVID-19 surge tomorrow at 7 p.m. CDT,” said Gov. Lee.

Gov. Lee plans to address the state Sunday night at 7p.m. about the surge of COVID-19 in Tennessee. You can watch his address to Tennesseans here.

The announcement of the first lady catching the virus comes days after Tennessee was identified as the worst state in the country for COVID-19 infections.

