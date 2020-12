LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with Laurel County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Sunday former sheriff Gene Hollon died Sunday at the age of 78.

Sheriff Hollon served three terms between January 1994 and December 2006.

If you would like to read the statement from the Laurel County Sheriff's Department you can do so here:

