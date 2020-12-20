Advertisement

’22nd Annual ‘A Home For The Holidays’ airing on WYMT Sunday

22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays
22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays(CBS)
By Dakota Makres
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT/WYMT) -The ’22nd Annual A Home For The Holidays,’ special airs on WYMT Sunday night.

The special features uplifting stories of adoption from foster care and raises awareness of this important social issue. The inspirational stories of these American families are enhanced with performances by extraordinary artists, including Josh Groban, Miranda Lambert, Meghan Trainor, Leslie Odom, Jr. and Andrea Bocelli.

For the last two decades, the award-winning special has shined a light on the thousands of American children in foster care and has inspired tens of thousands of adoptions, moving these children into loving “forever families.” This year, viewers will witness virtual adoptions as three families adopt their children on air.

Hosted by Gayle King, the special will be broadcast Sunday, December 20th from 9:30-10:30 PM, ET on WYMT and also available to stream live and on-demand on CBS All Access.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheriff: Investigation into attempted robbery and death in Laurel County
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police
Photo Credit: Lexi Hanrahan
Neighbors surprise kind UPS driver with emotional ‘thank you’

Latest News

Kentuckians have watched as the Pfizer vaccine made its way inside hospital doors across the...
WATCH | Moderna vaccine on the way to Kentucky following FDA approval
A quiet street, with a lot of history...
WATCH | “Memorial Tree” lights the way for Frankfort neighbors
McConnell announces finalization of long-delayed COVID-19 aid
Sen. Mitch McConnell says leaders have reached a COVID-19 relief package
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McMcConnell of Ky., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill in...
Sen. Mitch McConnell says Congress has reached agreement on new stimulus package