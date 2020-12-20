Advertisement

2020 College Football Playoff: Committee selects the four teams who will compete for the National Championship

A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second...
A masked Alabama coach Nick Saban speaks with defensive back Josh Jobe (28) during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020. Alabama won 63-48. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)(Rogelio V. Solis | AP)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 20, 2020 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CBS)- The final College Football Playoff ranking was announced to determine the four teams who will compete for the national title. While Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State were considered by many to be clear contenders, the fourth spot was of interest to many following Notre Dame’s 34-3 loss to Clemson on Saturday. 8-1 Texas A&M of the SEC and undefeated Cincinnati, who finished 9-0 after a 27-24 win over Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference championship, both had strong cases to jump the Irish in the rankings.

Here is how the committee ended up ranking the top four:

1) Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0, SEC)

2) Clemson Tigers (10-1, ACC)

3) Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, Big Ten)

4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1, ACC)

Ultimately, Notre Dame won the final spot and will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl while Ohio State will take on Clemson in Rose Bowl, which will be moved from Pasadena, California to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions. The two semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Day ahead of the National Title game on January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Saturday
(Credit: Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)
Sheriff: Investigation into attempted robbery and death in Laurel County
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases as he urges Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance

Latest News

Devin Askew makes a pass from the floor in Kentucky's CBS Sports Classic game vs. North Carolina.
Kentucky falters in second half, drops fifth straight in loss to No. 22 North Carolina
Quarterback Jarrett Guarantano throwing a football
Jarrett Guarantano enters NCAA transfer portal
Jazmine Massengill plays her first game for Kentucky women's basketball in its 98-37 win over...
No. 9 Kentucky dominates Wofford at home
Paintsville poses after winning the school's first state football title with a 38-7 win over...
No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history