2020 College Football Playoff: Committee selects the four teams who will compete for the National Championship

(CBS)- The final College Football Playoff ranking was announced to determine the four teams who will compete for the national title. While Alabama, Clemson, and Ohio State were considered by many to be clear contenders, the fourth spot was of interest to many following Notre Dame’s 34-3 loss to Clemson on Saturday. 8-1 Texas A&M of the SEC and undefeated Cincinnati, who finished 9-0 after a 27-24 win over Tulsa in the American Athletic Conference championship, both had strong cases to jump the Irish in the rankings.

Here is how the committee ended up ranking the top four:

1) Alabama Crimson Tide (11-0, SEC)

2) Clemson Tigers (10-1, ACC)

3) Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0, Big Ten)

4) Notre Dame Fighting Irish (10-1, ACC)

Ultimately, Notre Dame won the final spot and will play Alabama in the Sugar Bowl while Ohio State will take on Clemson in Rose Bowl, which will be moved from Pasadena, California to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas due to California’s COVID-19 restrictions. The two semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Day ahead of the National Title game on January 11 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

