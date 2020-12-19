Wet and gloomy weekend ahead

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Showers return Saturday night and stick around for a while.

Tonight

This evening we will begin to see clouds slowly increase in those skies ahead of our next rainmaker. We will still have a few dry hours before those showers arrive tonight, so try to get your errands done sooner rather than later.

Tonight rain arrives late. It will move across our region overnight and into Sunday morning. Temperatures will be just above freezing and in the mid-30s; therefore, higher elevations could begin to see a little rain/snow mix as temperatures get cold enough, but we don’t expect that to stick.

Extended Forecast

Sunday we will wake up to a rain/snow mix in the higher elevations and the rain showers continuing for the rest of us. We will slowly dry out as the day goes on, but it will remain wet and gloomy. Showers become more scattered in the afternoon, and then we just see a few stray pop-ups possible in the evening. Temperatures will rise into the mid-40s for highs, and drop into the mid-30s for lows.

Highs will be just slightly warmer Monday, getting into the mid to upper 40s. Those cloudy skies stick around, and a few stray rain and mixing chances will continue throughout Monday evening. Temperatures are expected to drop into the low to mid-30s. Once again, we don’t expect any major impacts, or for a lot of what falls to stick to the ground.

Our only dry day will be Tuesday. Sunshine returns with a few clouds! Highs remain in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows will drop below freezing in the low 30s.

On Wednesday, we continue the nice conditions for the daytime hours. This will be our warmest day as highs get into the mid to upper 50s! It’ll be a breezy day as a cold front approaches the mountains. Clouds will increase in the evening and right now, it looks like that cold front arrives late Wednesday night into the early morning hours on Christmas Eve.

There is a chance for rain to transfer over to snow on Christmas Eve. As for the timing, how much, and how cold it will get, it is still too far out to make those types of decisions. We will watch this forecast closely over the next week! Temperatures do look to get VERY cold Christmas day into that weekend.

