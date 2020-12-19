Advertisement

WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 18, 2020

By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 11:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from Day 1 of the 2020 KHSAA football championships. Hear from Paintsville and see the celebration after the Tigers won their first football state title in school history, 38-7 over Kentucky Country Day.

In addition to the Tigers, we show you highlights from the other championship games on Friday, plus we preview Kentucky’s game against No. 22 North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey Mills
Missing Clay County man found dead
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
US 23 shut down due to crash Friday evening.
US 23 in Johnson County back open after crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases as he urges Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance
Paintsville poses after winning the school's first state football title with a 38-7 win over...
No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history

Latest News

Paintsville poses after winning the school's first state football title with a 38-7 win over...
No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history
Paintsville welcomes home state champions
‘A storybook tale’: Paintsville welcomes home state champions
Sports overtime 12/18 - part 1
Sports overtime 12/18 - part 1
Sports overtime 12/18 - part 3
Sports overtime 12/18 - part 3