WATCH: Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime - December 18, 2020

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Watch the Appalachian Wireless Sports Overtime show from Day 1 of the 2020 KHSAA football championships. Hear from Paintsville and see the celebration after the Tigers won their first football state title in school history, 38-7 over Kentucky Country Day.

In addition to the Tigers, we show you highlights from the other championship games on Friday, plus we preview Kentucky’s game against No. 22 North Carolina on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.

