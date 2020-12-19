Advertisement

Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

(WDBJ)
By Jordan Whitaker
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:01 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 71 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 259,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed 4,643 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 619 total cases, 24 total deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 536 total cases, 3 total deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 1,230 total cases, 15 total deaths (12 new cases)

Norton – 125 total cases (6 new cases)

Wise County – 1,690 total cases, 51 total deaths (43 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey Mills
Missing Clay County man found dead
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
US 23 shut down due to crash Friday evening.
US 23 in Johnson County back open after crash
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases as he urges Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance
Paintsville poses after winning the school's first state football title with a 38-7 win over...
No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history

Latest News

Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police
Paintsville poses after winning the school's first state football title with a 38-7 win over...
No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history
Paintsville welcomes home state champions
‘A storybook tale’: Paintsville welcomes home state champions
‘A storybook tale’: Paintsville welcomes home state champions
‘A storybook tale’: Paintsville welcomes home state champions