Virginia Dept. of Health: New cases across southwest Virginia Saturday

RICHMOND, Va. (WYMT) - The Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported new cases across southwest Virginia on Sunday.

In the WYMT viewing area, 71 new cases were reported.

Statewide, the VDH has reported 259,635 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and has confirmed 4,643 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began.

Note: The VDH does not separate active and recovered cases. County and community case totals can include active, recovered, confirmed, and probable cases.

Buchanan County – 619 total cases, 24 total deaths (4 new cases)

Dickenson County – 536 total cases, 3 total deaths (6 new cases)

Lee County – 1,230 total cases, 15 total deaths (12 new cases)

Norton – 125 total cases (6 new cases)

Wise County – 1,690 total cases, 51 total deaths (43 new cases)

For more on COVID-19 in Virginia, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 website here.

