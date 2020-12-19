Sheriff: Investigation into attempted robbery and death in Laurel County

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an attempted robbery that led to a death at the Bait Bucket on Highway 312 in London.

Officials say the robbery happened around 7 a.m. Saturday when a man entered the store demanding money while claiming he had a weapon.

We’re told another employee fired at the suspect after he began assaulting the first employee. Police say one shot hit the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Jacob S. Vann of Keavy, who was later pronounced dead by the Laurel County Coroner’s Office.

One employee was also hit by a stray round and airlifted to UK Medical Center in Lexington for treatment.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on the scene by Kentucky State Police and West Knox Volunteer Fire Department.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing.

