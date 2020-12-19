Advertisement

Man exonerated in 1980 murder sues Kentucky State Police

(WJHG)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:06 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP)- A man exonerated in a 1980 murder has filed a lawsuit against Kentucky State Police investigators and local law enforcement. Norman Graham says he was framed in the killing.

He alleges that police suppressed evidence that pointed to at least three other suspects.

The victim, 21-year-old Janice Kaye Williams, was found dead in a trailer in Todd County that was rented by Graham.

The suit names Todd County, a former sheriff, and several Kentucky state troopers and supervisors.

Graham served nine years after being convicted of the killing but was freed and granted a new trial in 2017.

