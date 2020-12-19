Kentucky falters in second half, drops fifth straight in loss to No. 22 North Carolina

CLEVELAND, Ohio. (WYMT) - The Wildcats struggled yet again in the second half, as No. 22 North Carolina came back to defeat the Cats, 75-63 in game one of the CBS Sports Classic. Kentucky went more than nine minutes without a field goal in the second half, resulting in a 20-6 North Carolina run in that time frame. It’s Kentucky’s fifth straight loss after a season-opening win against Morehead State.

The loss drops Kentucky to 1-5 for the first time since the 1926-1927.

Foul trouble hurt Kentucky throughout the game, as Terrence Clarke, Olivier Sarr, Lance Ware and Isaiah Jackson fouled out with more than six minutes to go in the game. Jackson had multiple moving screens that were called as offensive fouls. Sarr fouled out with 4:33 left in the game. Clarke lasted until 1:09 to go in the game.

Kentucky got off to a quick start, taking its largest lead of the game at 19-8 with 13:06 to go in the first half. However, North Carolina crawled back into the game during the middle of the half, taking a two-point lead at 27-25 with just under five minutes to go. The Wildcats would take a 38-34 lead into the half. Davion Mintz had 11 points in the opening half, while Brandon Boston, Jr. led the Cats with 12.

North Carolina dominated the second half outscoring Kentucky by 16 in the second half, 41-25 in favor of the Tar Heels.

Davion Mintz had his best game as a Wildcat with 17 points, eight rebounds and two assists. Brandon Boston, Jr. (15 points) and Devin Askew (12 points) were the only other Cats in double figures.

The Wildcats struggled shooting at every level, shooting 60% (18/30) from the free throw line, 39.6% (21/53) from the field and 23.1% (3/13) from three.

The Wildcats have a week before they take on in-state rival Louisville on Saturday, December 26 at Noon.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.