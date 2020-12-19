Advertisement

Kentucky cornerback MJ Devonshire enters transfer portal

MJ Devonshire Kentucky football
MJ Devonshire Kentucky football(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Willie Hope
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:34 PM EST
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - After getting Georgia Tech transfer Justice Dingle, Kentucky lost a player to the transfer portal on Thursday in cornerback MJ Devonshire.

Devonshire became the fifth member of the 2019 class to enter the transfer portal, joining quarterback Amani Gilmore, linebacker Shawn’Kel Knight-Goff, defensive tackle Cavon Butler and linebacker Tra Wilkins. The former four-star played in eight games for Kentucky with one tackle and one pass break-up.

Back in 2019, Devonshire picked Kentucky over Maryland, Michigan State and Pittsburgh.

