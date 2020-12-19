Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Saturday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - On Saturday Governor Beshear announced new cases of COVID-19 in the Commonwealth, saying mitigation efforts have stopped the growth of COVID-19 cases in Kentucky.

“What we are seeing is that the measures we have taken are working,” said Gov. Beshear. “We have stopped the increase in cases, which we knew we had to do before we can start to decrease those numbers. Let’s all commit to doing what we know is right – wearing masks, social distancing, washing our hands, and limiting our holiday gatherings – so we can beat this virus once and for good.”

The governor announced 3,388 new cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky on Friday, raising the statewide total to 240,564 cases.

3,248,691 Kentuckians have been tested so far. The positivity rate is around 8.58%.

1,655 Kentuckians are hospitalized, with 438 in the ICU. 253 patients are on a ventilator.

Gov. Beshear also announced 27 new deaths Saturday, bringing the state’s death toll to 2,371.

34,517 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

“Perseverance in the weeks ahead is critical as vaccine supplies increase and we work towards COVID-19 immunizations available to Kentuckians as 2021 unfolds,” said Dr. Steven Stack, commissioner of the Department for Public Health. “It would be an added tragedy to reverse our hard-won progress through leisure travel and large gatherings. Some hospitals are already near full capacity and that could make it difficult to receive care if there is an added holiday surge. Watch your space, wear a mask, and wash your hands to ensure that 2021 is a year of hope and healing.”

As of Saturday, 116 out of 120 counties are in the red zone on the state’s COVID-19 incidence rate map.

