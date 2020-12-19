Floyd County Animal Shelter sees increase in adoption rate

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at the Floyd County Animal Shelter have been busy lately.

The shelter reported a 90% adoption rate in recent weeks while going about their everyday operations of caring for their animals.

Animal caregiver Jackie Brown says that this time of the year can be tricky on the staff, particularly because they work with so many rescues to find every animal a safe home.

“There’s no way to find them all homes locally, so that’s one of the things we’ve always done,” Brown said. “We’ve been doing it for years...just to kind of keep the flow of animals moving in and out to keep up with the intake.”

Brown also said that they encourage families that wish to adopt pets this holiday season to keep them in the same household to ensure the animal’s safety.

