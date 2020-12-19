Advertisement

Floyd County Animal Shelter sees increase in adoption rate

Staff at the shelter say they have been busy providing animals with safe homes all holiday season.
By Cory Sanning
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 10:14 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESTONSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Staff at the Floyd County Animal Shelter have been busy lately.

The shelter reported a 90% adoption rate in recent weeks while going about their everyday operations of caring for their animals.

Animal caregiver Jackie Brown says that this time of the year can be tricky on the staff, particularly because they work with so many rescues to find every animal a safe home.

“There’s no way to find them all homes locally, so that’s one of the things we’ve always done,” Brown said. “We’ve been doing it for years...just to kind of keep the flow of animals moving in and out to keep up with the intake.”

Brown also said that they encourage families that wish to adopt pets this holiday season to keep them in the same household to ensure the animal’s safety.

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces highest number of daily deaths Thursday
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
Joey Mills
Missing Clay County man found dead
Name released for the man that died from the Perry County ATV crash Thursday

Latest News

Paintsville welcomes home state champions
‘A storybook tale’: Paintsville welcomes home state champions
Dr. Gan Maddiwar and his wife Surekha donated $100,000 to keep the structure going.
Floyd County couple’s donation to keep ‘House of Hope’ operating
Fifty-five animals now have loving homes, and it's all in honor of fallen Charleston Police...
55 animals find loving homes in honor of the late CPD Officer Cassie Johnson
More than 14,000 food boxes handed out at Roy G. Eversole Elementary School