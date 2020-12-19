Advertisement

Experts warn the public to not rely negative COVID-19 tests before gathering for Christmas

By Grace Finerman
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 12:37 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Testing for COVID-19 is vital to slow the spread according to experts, but they warn a negative test isn’t a free pass meriting large gatherings.

“I think the tests are picking up less of the Covid than they should be at this point,” says emergency physician Dr. Ryan Stanton. “Eight people who had Covid typical symptoms, only two ended up testing positive.”

Dr. Stanton says back during thanksgiving he got a COVID-19 test. He says he tested negative, only to test positive with another test soon after.

While experts say testing is a useful tool, the doctor says it’s best to stay home this Christmas. He suggests getting together with people from different households virtually. Dr. Stanton says we saw an increase in cases after Thanksgiving. After Christmas, he says he anticipates numbers to go back up.

This is all as two vaccines in the US have been given the green light. Next week, more than 27,000 Pfizer vaccines are supposed to arrive in the Commonwealth. The first shipment of the Moderna vaccine is expected next week.

With only a few more big holidays left in the year and hope from these vaccinations, Dr. Stanton warns us to not give up on our fight yet.

“What we don’t want to do is see somebody get Covid and have a complication from Covid in these last days before we likely have an exit strategy for them,” Dr. Stanton says.

Dr. Stanton says hospitalization numbers in Lexington have picked up over the month. He says they peaked about a week ago.

Copyright 2020 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joey Mills
Missing Clay County man found dead
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,100 new COVID-19 cases as he urges Kentuckians to follow new holiday guidance
Tim Smith is a rural mail carrier in Williamsburg. Tim says he has seen some strange things...
Kentucky mail carrier encounters ax-wielding dog on his route
New Tazewell fire destroys home
‘I didn’t want my sister to die’: 7-year-old East Tenn. boy rescues baby sister from house fire
US 23 shut down due to crash Friday evening.
US 23 in Johnson County back open after crash

Latest News

Cumberland food bank marks its 40th anniversary
Cumberland food bank marks its 40th anniversary
Photo Credit: Lexi Hanrahan
Neighbors surprise kind UPS driver with emotional ‘thank you’
The drive-thru event featured a visit from Santa as well as other surprises for area families.
Police, community members in Martin come together for annual bicycle giveaway
WYMT Regular Rain
Wet and gloomy weekend ahead
Gov. Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Gov. Beshear announces more than 3,300 new COVID-19 cases Saturday