Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary raises over $240,000

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary raised over $240,000 after its Dec. 10 premiere.
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the...
In this Jan. 29, 2017, file photo, Dolly Parton presents the Lifetime Achievement Award at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall in Los Angeles. Parton’s My People Fund has issued monthly checks to hundreds of people who lost their homes in deadly wildfires that ravaged East Tennessee in 2016.(Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)
By Lauren Meyers
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 10:49 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library documentary raised over $240,000 after its Dec. 10 premiere.

“Over 1 Million watched the worldwide premiere of “The Library That Dolly Built,” and over $240,000 was raised to support local Imagination Library programs around the world! #ThanksByGiving #Blessed #DollysLibrary,” said Imagination Library in a Tweet Friday.

Dolly Parton took what many would say is a negative into a positive. Her father could not read, so in 1995, Dolly started the ‘Imagination Library.’

The film told the story of Dolly’s Imagination Library and how that literacy program grew from a simple idea in Sevier County to all over the world.

Copyright 2020 WVLT. All rights reserved.

