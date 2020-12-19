Advertisement

Cumberland food bank marks its 40th anniversary

By Chas Jenkins
Published: Dec. 19, 2020 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CUMBERLAND, Ky. (WYMT) - For four decades, that is how long those with Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund have donated food to families in need throughout the Cumberland area.

“Jim “Muggins” Bennett started it forty years ago and my wife Linda and I have been taking over and helping out with the community.” Event Organizer Jeff Sim said.

Sim said the stocking fund is a great way to celebrate the reason for the season.

“As we celebrate the birth of Jesus and how the people in a community come together and help those that are going through hard times and in need of a good Christmas dinner and toys for the kids,” Sim said.

Todd Guilliams is a volunteer, he said COVID-19 has changed how the stocking fund works. He said in years past they would hand-deliver food baskets and gifts inside of homes but had to think outside of the box this year.

“We’re having the people pick up at different locations and so there’s less contact...everybody’s wearing masks and we’re just doing our best to keep everybody safe,” Sim said.

But the pandemic is not stopping them from serving those who need it most.

“In a weird sort of way, sometimes what you think is a problem ends up being a blessing. It seems like we’re getting the boxes out even faster,” Volunteer Todd Guilliams said.

Continuing to provide a blessing and hope.

“It is an expression of how good God really is and that he does provide for all of us and we’re just the recipients of delivering it. So, it’s a big deal for the families and we’re just here to help,” Guilliams said.

Sim said the Tri-City Empty Stocking Fund had a wonderful turnout this year with 525 families served.

