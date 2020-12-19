‘A storybook tale’: Paintsville welcomes home state champions

PAINTSVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Friday, the Paintsville Tiger football team made history, winning its first state championship in program history.

“A storybook tale that it happened in the 100th anniversary of the program and I can’t put that into words it’s so phenomenal,” said Head Coach Joe Chirico.

The players returned home from Kroger Field with a police escort and a parade of cars.

“People lined up for three, four miles on the road home just honking the horns and sirens blazing it’s fabulous,” said Chirico.

Chirico praised the resiliency of his players after they battled through the question of whether or not they would play each week.

“You learn a lot about the character of people in trying times and there’s a lot of good character people that are around this program,” said Chirico.

The win gave Paintsville students something to celebrate after a year full of heartache.

“We’ve had so much stripped from us and so much taken away from us especially like me as a senior and the rest of the senior boys on the team. We’ve just had like not a good year and this is just something that we can celebrate and be thankful for,” said Bryce Allen, the student body president.

Josh Hyden, the father of senior Luke Hyden, said it was a dream come true, to see his son holding the trophy at Kroger Field.

“They all care for one another and truly believe in the we not me attitude and it’s not about stats individually it’s about that state championship. God gave them a chance today and that’s what they did, they won a state championship,” said Hyden. “It’s just a surreal moment it’s going to last a long time in this town. It’s something to cherish forever.”

Showing the toughness of a small mountain town.

“It’s important for our region for people to see we’re more than a small town and we have big dreams,” said Allen.

The players thanked their fans and the community that has rallied behind them every Friday night.

“We’ve fought and fought and just we worked our tails off this year doing the best we could possibly be. It’s just an amazing feeling for this school and this program and everybody involved in it. It’s not just us it’s everybody who’s been associated with this program it’s amazing,” said senior Hunter Ousley.

