55 animals find loving homes in honor of the late CPD Officer Cassie Johnson

Fifty-five animals now have loving homes, and it's all in honor of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.(WSAZ with permission)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Fifty-five animals now have loving homes, and it’s all in honor of fallen Charleston Police Officer Cassie Johnson.

The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association is hosting an adoption event all weekend after receiving a donation in honor of Officer Johnson. She died early this month after being shot in the line of duty.

“Officer Johnson had a profound love for animals, and she would be thrilled that this partnership will allow more animals to become adopted and find their forever homes,” said Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt.

The city of Charleston says Best Electric, LLC donated $5,000 to the KCHA to cover all the adoption fees this weekend.

On Friday, 26 cats and 29 dogs found their forever families because of the event.

“The first responders, they put on that uniform every day, and they’re out there fighting the fight, and at the end of the day, to give the ultimate sacrifice is unbelievable, and we want to show our gratitude towards that,” said Meredith Thomas.

The adoption event is happening again from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and on Sunday.

