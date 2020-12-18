Advertisement

W.Va. Attorney General Morrisey joins in lawsuit against Google

Anticompetitive conduct alleged
West Virginia’s attorney general has joined 38 attorneys general throughout the country in a...
West Virginia’s attorney general has joined 38 attorneys general throughout the country in a lawsuit against Google for alleged anticompetitive conduct.(Source: Google)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Dec. 17, 2020 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – West Virginia’s attorney general has joined 38 attorneys general throughout the country in a lawsuit against Google for alleged anticompetitive conduct.

According to a release Thursday from Attorney General Patrick Morrisey’s Office, the bipartisan coalition of attorneys general maintains Google LLC “illegally maintains monopoly power over general search engines and related advertising markets through a series of anticompetitive exclusionary contracts and conduct.”

They say it’s a violation of federal law.

“Big tech must be held accountable to ensure meaningful access to competition,” Morrisey said in the release. “Corporations have a right to thrive, but they must not do so at the expense of severely and unlawfully limiting consumer choice. Increased competition provides improved privacy protections, more targeted results and greater opportunities.”

According to the coalition of attorneys general, consumers have been denied competition “that would lead to greater choice, innovation and better privacy protections.”

According to the release, Thursday’s lawsuit is consent with one filed in October by the U.S. Department of Justice. West Virginia joined with attorneys general in Alaska, Arizona, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Nebraska, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, Virginia, Washington, Wyoming, the District of Columbia and the territories of Guam and Puerto Rico. The lawsuit and a motion to consolidate with the federal case were filed Thursday in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.

To read more about the suit, tap or click here.

Copyright 2020 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces highest number of daily deaths Thursday
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Anonymous donor pays off all layaway balance at Hazard Walmart
COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
One dead after Perry County ATV crash

Latest News

Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks during a Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs...
Sen. Rand Paul on Biden victory: ‘The fraud happened’
Hospitals on standby for Christmas, New Years surge in COVID cases
WYMT Partly Cloudy
Weekend Forecast: Dry start, gloomy finish
KYTC is looking for a new home for an old bridge in Perry County
KYTC looking for home for century-old bridge in Perry County
Youngsters were delighted when a beloved Christmas character showed up at their homes with...
Grinch delivers pizzas