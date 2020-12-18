Williamsburg man arrested on child sexual abuse charges

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky State Police Electronic Crime Branch arrested 48-year-old Hobert Lee Elswick on child sexual abuse charges.

Police began investigating Elswick after discovering he was uploading images of child sexual exploitation online.

Investigators searched Elswick’s home Thursday, arrested him and took the equipment used to facilitate the crime.

Elswick is charged with five counts of possession or viewing matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance and four counts of distribution of matter portraying a minor in a sexual performance. He could face one to five years in prison.

Elswick is at the Whitley County Detention Center.

