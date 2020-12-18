Weekend Forecast: Dry start, gloomy finish

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After a chilly and wintry day on Thursday, the sunshine should make an appearance at some point today.

Today and Tonight

After some morning clouds, skies will gradually clear allowing some sunshine to peek through. It will not, however, bring a lot of warmth with it. Highs this afternoon will only top out around 40 and most spots probably won’t make it out of the 30s.

Clouds start to increase again tonight and lows will drop to around 30.

Weekend Forecast

As of now, I think we stay cloudy but dry during the daytime hours on Saturday. It will be slightly warmer too as highs push their way into the mid to maybe even upper 40s for most. Chances for rain or wintry mix return Saturday night as a weak disturbance moves through the region. Lows will drop into the mid-30s, so be careful out there late and early on Sunday morning.

Sunday will feature mostly cloudy skies and scattered chances for rain as temperatures climb back into the mid-40s during the day and drop into the mid-30s overnight.

Extended Forecast

Christmas week will feature back and forth conditions. Monday keeps the scattered rain chances around with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Highs should be in the mid to upper 40s.

Tuesday looks drier and highs stay in the upper 40s. We could make a brief run into the upper 50s on Wednesday ahead of a massive cold front. Rain chances will increase the deeper into the day we go.

Now, for the part of this story you probably came here for: Christmas. We are officially seven days out. Here is what I can tell you right now: Temperatures look to drop quickly on Christmas Eve as the aforementioned cold front pushes through the region. We will likely be in the 20s and maybe even teens by the time Santa makes his way into the mountains.

While a lot can change in a week, my confidence is increasing that we could see some snow on Christmas for the first time in years. I’m not ready to call it a white Christmas just yet, but as long as the models stay consistent into next week ... :)

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.