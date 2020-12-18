State health officials encourage Kentuckians to limit size of holiday gatherings

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Commissioner of the Kentucky Department of Public Health Dr. Steven Stack highlighted the state’s winter holiday guidance during Governor Beshear’s news conference Thursday.

Dr. Stack encourages Kentuckians to limit the size of gatherings to two households with no more than eight people and to properly wear a face covering, sanitizing hands, and practicing social distancing.

The state is also discouraging people from hosting or participating in any in-person gathers if anyone involved has been diagnosed with, have symptoms of, or have been exposed to COVID-19.

KDPH also recommends limiting travel out of state and keeping any gatherings outdoors are in well-ventilated spaces.

“Let’s not do Christmas in a way that would dishonor loving our neighbors as ourselves,” said Gov. Beshear.

Click here for more information on the holiday guidelines.

