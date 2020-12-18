Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON, DC. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Friday that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Just received the safe, effective COVID vaccine following continuity-of-government protocols. Vaccines are how we beat this virus.



Now back to continue fighting for a rescue package including a lot more money for distribution so more Americans can receive it as fast as possible. pic.twitter.com/kSBhI3EzzM — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) December 18, 2020

Mitch McConnell issued the following statement:

“Since last spring, following health guidelines, I have advocated mask wearing, social distancing, and other best practices.

Because of the health professionals at the FDA, Operation Warp Speed, and provisions of the CARES Act that I was proud to get signed into law, we now have a vaccine that is ready for use. But I am disappointed to see the early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine.”

