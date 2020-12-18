Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell receives COVID-19 vaccine
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 3:35 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
WASHINGTON, DC. (WYMT) - Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted Friday that he received the COVID-19 vaccine.
Mitch McConnell issued the following statement:
“Since last spring, following health guidelines, I have advocated mask wearing, social distancing, and other best practices.
Because of the health professionals at the FDA, Operation Warp Speed, and provisions of the CARES Act that I was proud to get signed into law, we now have a vaccine that is ready for use. But I am disappointed to see the early public sentiment that shows some hesitation towards receiving a vaccine.”
