Sen. Rand Paul on Biden victory: ‘The fraud happened’

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., said that “in many ways” this year’s general election was stolen by President-elect Joe Biden, according to multiple reports.

During a congressional hearing on election irregularities Wednesday, Paul claimed, without evidence, that “the fraud happened.” The video of Paul’s testimony was posted Wednesday to MSNBC’s website, and other outlets, such as The Hill, reported Paul’s comments Wednesday.

“We can’t just say (fraud) didn’t happen,” Paul said. “We’re just going to ignore it? We’re going to sweep it under the rug?”

Biden received more than 7 million more votes than President Donald Trump, taking the electoral college by a margin of 306-232. President Trump filed lawsuits to overturn results in several states, but was unsuccessful.

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled against Trump’s efforts to overturn results, and on Monday of this week, the Electoral College confirmed the result in Biden’s favor.

President Trump’s last chance to change minds comes January 6th when Congress meets to count and certify the electoral vote.

