More than 14,000 food boxes handed out at Roy G. Eversole Elementary School

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - School officials at Roy G. Eversole Elementary School handed out boxes for Christmas break. Every box contains meals for each day of the 17-day break.

A day of food includes breakfast, lunch and either fresh fruit or vegetable. Children will also have two gallons and a pint of milk for the duration of the break.

Due to the pandemic, the school officials decided to provide meals over the break. This is the first time the school has provided meals during a holiday break.

The boxes were a district-wide effort, many people put in long hours in preparation. Staff started packing the boxes on Monday and worked to have the boxes ready for Friday.

“Well, there’s a lot of kids. We feel that people in the community and children need it. So during the pandemic, it’s even more important than normal to try to make sure that they’ve got meals at home,” said Food Services Director Rachel Miller.

The holiday break is from Dec. 18 to Jan. 4.

