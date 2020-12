HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The WYMT Weather Team will be sharing photos of Christmas decorations across the mountains during the morning and evening newscasts!

You can email your photos to weather@wymt.com or message us on Facebook.

Below are the pictures we have received so far.

We wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy Near Year!

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2020 WYMT. All rights reserved.