Paintsville fans react after winning Class 1A state football championship

By Madison Pergrem
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - Even on a cold Friday afternoon at Kroger Field in Lexington, fans still made the journey to cheer on their Paintsville Tigers, filling the stands decked out in blue and white.

Former Paintsville player Chas Harmon was one who made the trip.

“I didn’t sleep last night. I can’t imagine these guys, how they tossed and turned all night,” said Harmon. “We got as good a chance as anybody out there.”

That chance turned into a reality with their “We Not Me” mentality putting them in position for their first state title. The team had a 100 stamped to every helmet to honor the 100th year of Paintsville football.

“It’s a great day to be a Tiger and a Kentucky state champion. We are very excited about bringing home the hardware to the Eastern Kentucky mountains,” Harmon said.

For other alumni, like Gary Roe, it’s about tradition.

“Well, I mean just for a small town, you know, you just really understand tradition,” said Roe. “When you play for Paintsville High School, you realize that’s 100 years worth of people that have paid the way for you to succeed. Then, for to be such a small town and just the tightness and camaraderie that the whole town shares, it’s just really unprecedented. "

A community there to encourage, rally, and support the team every step of the way.

