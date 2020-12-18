No. 1 in year 100: Paintsville wins first football state title in school history

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - They say third time’s the charm. For Paintsville, it was a fourth trip to the state title game that got it done. For the first time in program history, The Tigers are football state champions. Paintsville defeated Kentucky Country Day, 38-7 in the Class 1A championship.

For the first time EVER your class 1A state champions the PAINTSVILLE TIGERS!!! pic.twitter.com/45TmZA7NJl — Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) December 18, 2020

Some things in life are worth waiting for. 100 years, Paintsville Football. pic.twitter.com/HNPeu6OzAm — Paintsville Schools Athletics (@PaintsvilleAth) December 18, 2020

Harris Phelps led the Tigers with 221 yards and a touchdown on the ground, earning MVP honors. Jake Hyden added three touchdowns for Paintsville. The Tigers dominated on the ground with 303 yards on the day in route to their first state title.

2020 UK Orthopaedics State Football Finals 1A Championship

Mingua Beef Jerky MVP Award - Harris Phelps, Paintsvillehttps://t.co/XIlSDlAYpr#khsfb@minguabeefjerky pic.twitter.com/RRXw0Cmaow — KHSAA Main (@KHSAA) December 18, 2020

The Tigers got off to a fast start, scoring on their first two possessions of the game. Phelps opened the scoring with a 23-yard sprint for six to make it 7-0, Paintsville with 5:44 to go in the first quarter. After halting the Bearcats again, Jake Hyden punched it in in the second quarter to make it 14-0. Paintsville added a late field goal to make it 17-0 at the end of the half.

Paintsville struck first again in the second half. The Tigers took more than six minutes off the clock, resulting in a six-yard rush touchdown from Jake Hyden to make it 24-0.

The Bearcats tried to get back in the game with a Nathan Caldwell one-yard rush touchdown to make it 24-7 midway through the third quarter, but the Paintsville defense otherwise held strong.

Jake Hyden added his third rush touchdown with 5:12 to go in the game, followed by a Devin Hall scoop and score from 38 yards out to seal the deal for the Tigers.

Paintsville finishes the season 10-2, flipping the script after last year’s state championship loss to Pikeville. The Bearcats end the season with a 10-2 record as well.

