Advertisement

Moderna vaccines ship if FDA gives OK, health secretary says

By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 18, 2020 at 9:53 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says shipments of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine will begin this weekend if the FDA grants emergency use authorization as expected on Friday.

“Trucks will roll, planes will fly this weekend, 5.9 million doses of Moderna vaccine allocated for next week,” Azar told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Friday.

Azar said the Moderna vaccine is “shockingly effective” and he expected to get vaccinated next week, if the White House physician cleared him to do so. Azar’s wife has tested positive for COVID-19 and he is quarantining at the moment.

Vice President Mike Pence and his wife Karen, and Surgeon General Jerome Adams were vaccinated on live TV Friday morning.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo Courtesy: Robert Scott
Harlan County Judge-Executive thankful no one was injured after train derails
Governor Andy Beshear gives an update on COVID-19.
Governor Beshear announces highest number of daily deaths Thursday
COVID-19 vaccine
Doctors explain who should not get COVID-19 vaccine
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)
Anonymous donor pays off all layaway balance at Hazard Walmart
One dead after Perry County ATV crash

Latest News

Dr. Fauci: The speed was a reflection of extraordinary scientific advances and did not...
Fauci on vaccine: Speed didn't compromise safety
Vice President Mike Pence receives a Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine shot at the Eisenhower...
Pence, wife Karen, surgeon general get COVID-19 vaccines
The federal eviction moratorium is expiring and come January, payments will be due for...
States grapple with next steps on evictions as crisis grows
Ian McKellen has said he feels "euphoric" after receiving his first dose of the COVID-19...
British actor Ian McKellen gets COVID-19 vaccine